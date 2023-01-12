Black Panther 2, Avatar 2 Nominated for Producers Guild Awards

Disney finally released the highly anticipated sequels to Marvel Studios' Black Panther and 20th Century Studios' Avatar last year. Both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water have been huge hits, critically and at the box office. There are sequels in development for both sequels and Director James Cameron has already filmed the third Avatar movie, while the third Black Panther movie is still a ways off. Avatar: The Way of Water took the crown of highest grossing film of 2022 from Top Gun: Maverick and now it seems that it has gained another accolade. Wakanda Forever and The Way of Water have both been nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild Awards.

Not much is currently known about the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, but the film will reportedly feature a Na'vi fire tribe. The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th while Avatar 3 will hit theaters on December 20th 2024!

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!