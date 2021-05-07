Disney CEO Confirms Black Widow Is Still Currently Scheduled for May 7 Release

✖

Black Widow is still releasing in theaters on May 7th. That's according to Bob Chapek, The Walt Disney Company's CEO, speaking during Tuesday's shareholder call. There was some speculation that the company might postpone Black Widow's release until later in the summer, spurred on by F9: The Fast Saga suffering a similar delay and reports that the United States will have enough vaccine for all citizens by the end of May. But Chapek told shareholders the next Marvel Studios film is still on track to release on its current scheduled date, which is already a full year after its original intended release date.

Based on previous comments, Marvel fans aren't the only ones eager to see Black Widow. David Harbour plays the Red Guardian in the film. During an Instagram Live video, Harbour expressed how eager he is to see the film release, in theaters or via Disney+.

"I'm very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie," said Harbour. "I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y'know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I'm really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+."

In Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson said in a THR interview. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Cate Shortland directs the film, Kevin Feige producing.

