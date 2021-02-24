Blade Star Wesley Snipes Working on "Blade-Killer" Project

✖

Original Blade star Wesley Snipes is working on a new project he refers to as a "Blade-killer." Snipes played Blade in Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity. The role is now in the hands of Masherhala Ali as Marvel Studios prepare ot bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to UPROXX ahead of the debut of his latest film, Coming 2 America, on Amazon Prime, Snipes -- who once seemed poised to reprise the role himself -- clarified that he has no connection to the new Blade movie. Despite that, he still wishes Ali well and supports Marvel's efforts to revive the character.

"I don’t have any involvement," Snipes says. "but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing. I think he’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands.

While he remains fond of his Blade movies, Snipes is looking ahead. He revealed he's working on something new he believes is "going to smoke all of the Blade stuff."

"We have two things," Snipes revealed. "We have one which is a female action franchise. And also what we call our Blade-killer, our Blade on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be … Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we’re going to do black belt action.

"It’s wonderful what we did, but, brother, we’re so much better than we were then. So much better now than we were then. Yes, indeed. And we’ve got more tools. Some of the things that were innovated in the Blade franchise in the first film are now standard in the Marvel universe and all of these other action movies. And the technology allows them to do a lot of things we couldn’t do then. Now give us the technology, and we’ve already got the skills and the flavor. It’s popping, baby!"

Following Marvel Studios announcing Ali's casting, Snipes provided ComicBook.com with a response to the news. “To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx," he said. "Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

