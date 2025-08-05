Jurassic World Rebirth Deleted Scene Reveals a Velociraptor Sequence We Wish Hadn’t Been Cut

A newly-revealed deleted scene from Jurassic World Rebirth spotlights the franchise’s iconic velociraptors much better than the movie’s theatrical release did, so we wish it hadn’t been cut. Jurassic World Rebirth marked the start of a new chapter for the Jurassic Park franchise, which kicked off in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s original movie adaptation. Released on July 2, 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth starred Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and more as a new expeditionary team journeying to a dinosaur-inhabited island in hopes of acquiring DNA capable of curing human heart disease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After completing their mission and saving the wayward Delgado family, who found themselves on the island by accident, the expedition team fought the mutated Distortus Rex and a pack of hungry Mutadons at the abandoned InGen facility on Île Saint-Hubert. This extended sequence almost included some of the franchise’s most iconic original dinosaurs, too, however. A new deleted scene (via X) has revealed that the team and the Delgado family almost came face-to-face with a pack of velociraptors at the InGen facility, which would have been a fantastic call-back to the original Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies.

The now infamous raptor scene. pic.twitter.com/ny03RsRtDW — JWEscreenshots (@JWEscreenshots1) August 5, 2025

These velociraptors first appeared in 1993’s Jurassic Park, with a pack of them wreaking havoc on Isla Nublar after the original Jurassic Park’s security systems are shut down. Perhaps their most iconic moment saw two raptors stalk children Tim (Joseph Mazzello) and Lex (Ariana Richards) through a kitchen, while the dinosaurs also killed Ray Arnold (Samuel L. Jackson), Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck), and the original dinosaur handler. The velociraptors made prominent appearances in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and all three movies in the Jurassic World trilogy, where “Blue” was spotlighted as Owen Grady’s (Chris Pratt) favorite.

In Jurassic Park Rebirth, however, the velociraptors – and indeed any of the classic dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park franchise – were sidelined in favor of the new, mutated creatures. In an early scene, Xavier (David Iacono) takes a bathroom break while a velociraptor stalks him in the background, only for the raptor to be swiftly fought, killed, and flown away by a Mutadon. This quickly showed off the strength of the new creature, but unfortunately made the velociraptors seem weaker than ever before, so it would have been great to see them return towards the end of the movie.

Jurassic World Rebirth showed off a new design for the velociraptors that would have been great to see up close and personal had this deleted scene been kept. This scene would have called back to the raptors’ appearance in the original Jurassic Park movie and, notably, 2001’s Jurassic Park III, which included a key storyline involving Billy (Alessandro Nivola) attempting to steal velociraptor eggs. Unfortunately, this new design was barely seen on-screen, so it’s a shame this deleted scene wasn’t included, but the movie that director Gareth Edwards delivered has been a huge success nonetheless.

Would you have wanted to see this velociraptor deleted scene in Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments!