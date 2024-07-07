Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Speeds Through With First Trailer

After being teased just a few days ago, the first teaser trailer for F1 has now been released by Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Studios. The high-speed film won’t be released in theaters until summer 2025, but viewers can get an early glimpse at what to expect. The trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of story details, instead focusing on the racing aspects that will be present. Set to Queen’s iconic “We Will Rock You,” the teaser mostly focuses on the film’s dazzling camera angles from within a Formula 1 race car. Of course, we also get a lot of Brad Pitt, who will star in the film as fictional Formula 1 racer Sonny Hayes.

The first teaser trailer for F1 can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In F1, Hayes is a Formula 1 driver that retired following a crash. Years later, Hayes is convinced to get back into the driver’s seat as a mentor for racer Joshua Pearce (played by Damon Idris). F1 was filmed for IMAX, and is being directed by Jospeh Kosinski. Kosinski’s previous credits include the massive blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which seems pretty fitting. Maverick was heavily praised for the way it made the audience feel like they were inside the cockpit of the F/A-18E, and it seems from the trailer that Kosinski is trying to replicate that experience, but this time instead for a Formula 1 car. The score for F1 is being handled by Hans Zimmer, who also scored Maverick.

At this time, additional details about F1 are pretty slim. The teaser offers a couple hints at the dynamics of the Apex Grand Prix team, and its attempt to become more competitive. The teaser begins with Pitt listing all of the teams that have APXGP beat on the straight, and his desire to see a car “built for combat” on the turns.

With the movie still about a year away from release, we probably won’t learn too much more until the release date starts to get a little bit closer. Hopefully the end product will be able to dazzle longtime fans of the sport, as well as moviegoers that are less familiar with Formula 1. At the very least, the first trailer seems to be setting a strong tone for what’s to come!

What do you think of the first trailer for F1? Are you excited for the movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!