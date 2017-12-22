‘Bright’ Writer Max Landis Receiving Online Death Threats from a Woman He Met Six Years Ago

Bright screenwriter Max Landis claims he is receiving death threats from a woman he is trying to get a restraining order against in court documents obtained by The Blast Thursday.

Landis, the son of director John Landis, said he met the woman, Agnes Barrios Laffitte, at a Hollywood bar in 2012. Laffitte threatened to shoot him and says she knows where he lives, according to the documents.

Just this week, she sent him a threatening text reading, "You have two more weeks Landis. I will kill you. I have nothing to live for. I will sacrifice myself and go to jail for life."

Landis is "afraid to interact with her test with her lest I provoke some kind of action," he claims in the documents, and is "afraid for my safety."

Landis, 32, also filled out a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was granted a temporary restraining order and a civil harassment restraining order that keeps Laffitte 100 yards from him.

Laffitte was ordered to not contact Landis through social media. She also has to delete posts about him and "never contact him again."

Landis is best known for writing Chronicle, American Ultra and Victor Frankenstein. He also wrote Netflix's big-budget Bright, starring Will Smith. Landis also earned an Eisner nominated for his 2015 DC Comics miniseries Superman: American Alien.

The writer will not be working on the sequel to Bright, which was announced around the time allegations of sexual harassment against Landis surfaced. In May, The Hollywood Reproter confirmed that Evan Spiliotopoulos, who worked on Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter's War, will write the script for Bright 2.

Bright, which received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, was Netflix's first big-budget movie, costing an estimated $90 million to produce. It starred Smith as a police officer in a fictional Los Angeles where he has to work with an Orc (Joel Edgerton) to produced a magic wand from supernatural characters. Nielsen estimated that 11 million U.S. Netflix users watched the movie, although the number only included users who watched it on a television.

Landis was reportedly paid between $3 million to $4 million for his spec script in 2016. The Hollywood Reporter's sources said Landis disagreed with director David Ayer on the future of the franchise, which led to the split.