Bryce Dallas Howard Teases Classic Jurassic Park Cast Returning for Jurassic World 3

The Jurassic Park franchise has proven to be one of the most popular and beloved series of films across the globe, continuing with great success thanks to the resurgence after Jurassic World. After last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the movies have set up an explosive conclusion that could bring some classic characters back into the fold after years of sitting on the sidelines, with the exception of a minor cameo.

During a recent interview with Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard, she might have teased that actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum could be set to make an appearance in Jurassic World 3.

The actress was speaking on the red carpet for Rocketman when MTV News asked her if she’s excited to share scenes with the original trilogy characters, and her response was more than enough:

“Yes, very much so. If that happens, I don’t know,” Howard exclaimed. “I don’t know what’s been confirmed or whatever, but I’ll blink if it’s happening and maybe…”

It’s not an official announcement that the original cast is returning, but it should be enough to get the speculation engines turning. Fans have long been wailing for the appearance of the original cast members, and while Goldblum’s role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was entertaining, it left a lot to be desired.

But now that dinosaurs are out in the world after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, there are a lot more possibilities to integrate Dr. Sattler, Dr. Grant, and Ian Malcom into the ongoing narrative of the sequel trilogy.

Chris Pratt praised the story for the third Jurassic World movie, explaining that it would be a huge deal for fans of the franchise.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt explained to MTV News. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.