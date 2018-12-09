Transformers: ‘Bumblebee’ Police Chase Scene Released Online

A new clip from Bumblebee has been released, which highlights the kind of action that fans can expect in the film.

The clip, which you can check out above, sees Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) and Memo (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) driving around in the titular Transformer, only to be caught speeding by a police trooper. This leads to a lengthy chase scene through a tunnel, during which Bumblebee shifts in and out of different forms quite a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will follow Charlie, a teenager who finds the titular car (voiced by Dylan O’Brien) in a junkyard in 1987. As Charlie comes to understand what Bumblebee’s situation is, she and the autobot form a bond.

“We meet her as a typical misunderstood teenager that has suffered a major loss in her life.” Steinfeld explained during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “She is looking for freedom, fill that void that she has. Looking for love, that she finds in a car that is more than a car. And then there is a sort of a love story that emerges.”

Joining Steinfeld in the film will be John Cena, Glynn Truman, John Ortiz, Peter Cullen, Angela Bassett, and Justin Theroux.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” Cena, who plays Agent Burns, said during the film’s presentation at CinemaCon. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings and was once rumored to be attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is written by Christina Hodson, who has also penned the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

What do you think of the newest clip for Bumblebee? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Bumblebee will be released on December 21st.