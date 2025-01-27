One of the Best Horror Movies Ever Gets a New Streaming Home

One of the most critically acclaimed horror films of all time, 1992’s Candyman, will be available to stream on Peacock on February 1st. The film tells the story of semiotics student Helen Lyle who decides to learn about local urban legends and stumbles upon one about Candyman. Candyman is a vengeful ghostly murderer who appears behind anyone who says his name five times in a mirror and kills them with his hook for a right hand. While Helen is initially dismissive of the urban legend, she hears stories about recent murders at Cabrini–Green Homes public housing project in Chicago that locals are attributing to Candyman. Helen ignores the warnings about summoning him, unintentionally unleashing something that doesn’t want to be ignored any longer.

Candyman was written and directed by Bernard Rose, which he adapted from legendary horror author Clive Barker’s short story, “The Forbidden.” The original story was set in Liverpool and commented on the British class system. However, Rose transplanted the story to the inner city neighborhoods of Chicago, using the plot to explore racism and social class in America. Virginia Madsen stars as Helen Lyle while Tony Todd stars as Daniel Robitaille / Candyman, who would become the boogeyman of 1990s horror.

It’s impossible to praise Candyman without highlighting Todd’s portrayal of the title character. His enigmatic yet threatening presence, resonant voice, and intensity have made him one of the most iconic horror movie slashers, right alongside Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees. But what sets Candyman apart from – if not above – his fellow cinema killers is his complexity. Candyman isn’t merely driven by bloodlust or sadism; he has a tragic backstory that ties into the film’s deeper themes about race.

Before he became a vengeful spirit, he was an artist and son of a slave in the late 19th century who was brutally tortured and murdered when his relationship with a White woman was discovered. He had his right hand sawed off, was covered in honey, and left to be stung to death by bees. Candyman now appears with a bloody hook for a right hand, his massive brown coat covering a bee-eaten body. Is it any wonder that countless kids – many of whom had never even seen the movie – were terrified to say his name five times in a mirror?

It’s a testament to just how enduring and terrifying Candyman is as a character despite taking up such a small amount of screen time. In an interview with Empire (via FlexibleHead) Todd stated, “The weird thing is that he’s only actually on screen for ten or twelve minutes, but he’s talked about every single second of the film. Less is definitely more: he grows in the audience’s imagination. I also think there’s a lot of heart and soul to the first two films. Other, subsequent horror films may have been more financially successful, but they don’t have Candyman’s depth.”

The film’s score is also worth pointing out, as well. Written by Philip Glass, widely regarded as one of the most influential composers of the 20th century, the haunting score largely consists of repetitive melodic phrases that gradually build in tension, giving the film a grand, almost operatic emotional weight that few horror movies have.

While the film may have deviated from the source material a fair amount, this was a wise choice on Rose’s part who uses it to explore how the trauma of the past can still live on in the form of bigotry in the present. While Candyman is initially dismissed as a way for the local Black community to cope with ongoing issues of inequality and racism, it’s revealed that he’s more than a figment of their imagination – he’s the personification of the sins of the past that refuse to be forgotten. Candyman may prove divisive for some, but the film’s ability to fuse gory horror with thoughtful social commentary is enough to set it apart from the typical slasher movie.

Candyman was enough of a hit to spawn two sequels, 1995’s Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and 1999’s Candyman 3: Day of the Dead. However, even with Todd’s appearance as the titular character in those films, neither fared particularly well with critics or audiences, leaving the series dormant. That is, until producer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta revived it with a spiritual sequel – also called Candyman – in 2021 to strong reviews and box office success. While there has only been some initial talk regarding a new installment in the franchise, just like its eponymous character, it will probably return when we least expect it.

Candyman will be available to watch on Peacock on February 1st.