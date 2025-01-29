Captain America: Brave New World Reveals Best Look Yet at Film’s True Villain

A new teaser video for Captain America: Brave New World features a new look at Leader, the secret villain pulling the strings in the Marvel film. Tim Blake Nelson makes his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World, reprising his role as Samuel Sterns / The Leader from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. We’ve yet to see the Leader in all his green, gamma glory, but promotion for the fourth Captain America movie has him lurking in the shadows. This is where we find Leader in Captain America: Brave New World‘s latest ad as he orchestrates events to his liking.

“Who’s playing who?” is the question posed in a new commercial for Captain America: Brave New World. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) attempts to tell President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) that his inner circle has been compromised, as we watch an attack from inside the White House. Next, Sam asks, “Who behind this?” as we hear Leader’s voice. “Have you ever asked yourself? Who’s playing who?” There’s a flurry of footage thrown at the viewer, with it culminating in a showdown between Captain America and Red Hulk.

"Who's playing who?"



Get tickets now and experience Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld only in theaters February 14.



pic.twitter.com/gHcSzAvKXX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 29, 2025

Tim Blake Nelson plays Samuel Stern, aka Leader, in Captain America: Brave New World. He was part of the initial cast when the film’s title, formerly Captain America: New World Order, was first announced back in 2022. The Leader has remained in the shadows during the marketing for Captain America: Brave New World, but Nelson has spoken about how Leader will finally have a comics-accurate look for the film.

When asked about returning as Samuel Sterns / The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World back in March, he talked about his Leader appearance. “Really excited. I had a great time filming it,” Nelson told ComicBookMovie.com. “And [I] worked with the Marvel team and this wonderful makeup artist named David Atherton with whom I’ve collaborated on a dozen movies now.”

“I think people are going to be pretty excited about what this guy looks like. And what he has to say and what he does,” he added. “All power to the amazing team over there at Marvel.” While Nelson didn’t point to his Leader gaining a giant head and green skin, it may be a foregone conclusion after reading his comments.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14th.