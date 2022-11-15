How Captain America: New World Order Could Introduce the Squadron Supreme

As it stands now, the planet is still without the Avengers. In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the heroes have gone their own way with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself confirming the group is no longer active. We've hypothesized the Squadron Supreme could be the villainous group in Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts feature. Now, there's another angle we want to examine: the potential chance the group shows up or, at the very least, is introduced in an already-packed Captain America: New World Order.

The Squadron Supreme has long been an alternate version of the Avengers, with each of its members effectively mimicking the powers of DC's Justice League. You have Hyperion, Marvel's equivalency of Superman, Power Princess (Wonder Woman), Nighthawk (Batman), Whizzer (Flash), and Doctor Spectrum (Green Lantern), amongst others.

In New World Order, though, we know Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is going to go up the likes of Samuel Stern (Tim Blake Nelson) and Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross. Because of that, we don't suggest the Squadron will be the primary villains here, but rather something teased for a future property.

Just think about it. Perhaps the CIA is experimenting with building their own superhero team, somehow managing to even come across some extra Super Soldier Serum to gift a group of agents new abilities. Maybe then, that group would then serve as the primary antagonists of Thunderbolts, carrying on the Marvel Studios legacy of closely-connected storytelling.

What Is Sam Wilson Facing In Captain America: New World Order?

Producer Nate Moore spoke to Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast about what the next chapter of Captain America's story looked like.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore explained on the show. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for release May 3, 2024.