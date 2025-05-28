Captain America: Brave New World Is Now Streaming: How to Watch

Play video

Though it was one of the year’s first major blockbuster releases, Captain America: Brave New World had a rough go of things during its theatrical run. The Marvel Cinematic Universe installment is hoping to find new life on streaming. Today, Marvel released a short Brave New World promo to announce that the film is now available to watch on Disney+. The video, which you can watch in the space above, heavily revolves around Sam Wilson’s fight with Red Hulk (which was a centerpiece of the marketing campaign) and contains other out-of-context action shots.

Captain America: Brave New World had been available to purchase digitally, and the Blu-rays hit shelves earlier this month. Now, the film can be watched at home for “free” with a Disney+ subscription.

One of the last feature films of the MCU’s Phase 5, Captain America: Brave New World premiered back in February, marking Anthony Mackie’s first time portraying the titular character on the big screen. The movie received mixed reviews, earning the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for a Captain America film. Brave New World also became one of the lowest-grossing installments in MCU history, making just $415.1 million worldwide.

Despite the underwhelming response to Brave New World, Captain America is set to be an integral figure throughout the rest of the Multiverse Saga. Anthony Mackie is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The actor is hopeful he’ll continue to play the character for the next decade.

While Captain America: Brave New World didn’t perform well in theaters, that isn’t indicative of how it will do on streaming. History is full of box office bombs and disappointments that found their audience at home. Most recently, sci-fi film Mickey 17 became the top film on HBO Max despite struggling at the multiplex, so Brave New World could have a similar fate. Because of the word of mouth, Brave New World was never considered to be a must-see on the big screen. However, watching something from the comfort of your living room is a much more appealing prospect. It wouldn’t surprising if Captain America garnered a decent following on streaming as people catch up on what they missed in theaters.

Brave New World is arguably hitting Disney+ at the right time. Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, and the MCU got back on the right track with the premiere of Thunderbolts*, which earned positive reviews. With hype for The Fantastic Four: First Steps gradually building ahead of its debut this July, there’s plenty of excitement for what the MCU has in store over the next couple of years. Given how integral Sam Wilson should be to the upcoming Avengers films (see: his legal dispute with the New Avengers that’s referenced in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene), there should be a fair amount of interest in checking out this key part of his arc to see how all the pieces come together.