Captain America Star Daniel Brühl "Confident" in Marvel Return

Captain America: Civil War's Daniel Brühl is supremely confident that Zemo is coming back to the MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star talked about his wait for another Marvel Studios project while speaking with Screen Rant. During that talk, Brühl pointed out that his MCU villain isn't dead and is hanging out on The Raft at the moment. But, with the popularity of Zemo and the distinct presence of Thunderbolts on the release schedule, the actor is right to assume that his bad guy is merely on the bench for the moment. Brühl is in very good spirits after the long layoff. So, he'll be ready whenever Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios come calling again. Check out what else he had to say down below.

"It's fine for me, I can wait," Brühl laughed. "I'm a very patient man. No, I'm not, but it's funny, because in the meantime, I just wrapped on a show that's called The Franchise, where it's actually a satire about the superhero universe, so it was fun to switch sides, so to say. But knowing Marvel, they have a lot of sense of humor, so they will probably find it as funny as I did. And who knows, I mean, I'm still not dead, I'm very confident that I'll be back."

Anthony Mackie Enters Captain America 4 Without His Buddies

As enjoyable as it was to see Anthony Mackie running around the Marvel world with Sebastian Stand and Daniel Brühl in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, don't expect to see those other two guys in Captain America: Brave New World. They weren't originally announced for this movie and the Sam Wilson actor confirmed that he would be missing out on his friends during a recent episode of the One More Life podcast. So, no Bucky and Zemo for Cap 4. But, could Zemo join the former Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts? For now, that might just be wishful thinking.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie told the podcast. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

He would add some context, "When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

