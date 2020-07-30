Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares First Workout In Quarantine

✖

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared her first workout in quarantine. The Marvel actress has been locked inside during the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of us. But, she’s now gearing up for the challenge of maintaining that superhero physique. Numerous other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been posting their routines as well. Now that filming is set to begin on numerous projects again, its time to warm up the engine again. Speaking of heroic roles, she recently told Gary Whitta about wanting to play Samus Aran in a possible Metroid movie on his Animal Crossing talk show. The fans have been on this train for a while, so it’s not surprising to have her throw her hat in the ring for a dream project.

Who else records their first workout in months and puts it on YouTube? Come watch (or don’t!): https://t.co/qJE5YeHENM pic.twitter.com/fPV7DgWhoh — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 30, 2020

“I would love that so much. So, I was Samus for Halloween two years ago… It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing. I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like “woah!” She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her,” Larson explained. “So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!"

This all lines up with what the Captain Marvel actress has said about the Metroid protagonist before in an interview.

