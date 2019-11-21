The Cast of Jumanji: The Next Level Are Already Sharing Fun Photos From Press Tour

The global press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level kicked off this week and the film’s cast is already gracing social media with some excellent photos. The new movie will serve as a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, making it the third installment to the franchise that began back in 1995. The new movie will see the return of the previous film’s cast, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. They will be joined by franchise newcomers Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina. The Rock has already posted a stylish photo with DeVito since the tour began and engaged in a hilarious video war with Hart. Here are some more images shared by the cast, starting with a group shot posted by The Rock:

“This one I’ll be framing. All love. Pure joy. #TheDannys #BrotherKev #JumanjiTheNextLevel 🙏🏾❤️,” Johnson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hart shared the same photo and captioned it, “All I can say is WOOOOOOW!!!!!”

Here’s another fun shot shared by Hart:

View this post on Instagram Good times with my guy #Jumanji #TheNextLevel #Dec13th A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 20, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

“Good times with my guy,” he wrote.

Jack Black also recently posted a photo with Awkwafina:

View this post on Instagram 📷 @awkwafina #jumanjijunket A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Nov 20, 2019 at 5:20pm PST

Awkwafina shared the same photo with the caption, “From Festival Supreme to @jumanjimovie. Love you a lot @jackblack.”

Gillan and Jonas haven’t posted any official photos yet, but they have shared some fun content on their Instagram Stories. You can check them out here and here.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is also a franchise newcomer.

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.