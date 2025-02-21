CB Panel: What’s the Future of James Bond?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about James Bond down below!

Yesterday, a major shakeup (not stir-up) regarding the James Bond series came out. The two main producers of the franchise, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have transferred the rights of the billion-dollar spy series to Amazon MGM Studios completely. This now lets the company have creative control of the James Bond property, which is based on the books of Ian Fleming. There have been rumors of what the studio wants to do, so there are a few possibilities as to the future of the franchise, including who may get suited up for the role of 007.

As addressed before, Amazon MGM has floated around a few ideas for James Bond. One of those that was rumored late last year was a television series, which Broccoli and Wilson were opposed to. The show, which would likely air on Prime Video, would be the first time the character would be on television since 1954, not including 1991’s James Bond Jr., which was an animated show. Still, it’s unclear if the show would be a prequel, which was also rumored, or an adaptation of one of the books like Goldfinger or For Your Eyes Only.

The search for the next bond has been years in the making, with Daniel Craig being the last.

Of course, the biggest factor is who will play James Bond for these projects. Since Daniel Craig’s departure after No Time to Die, the search for the next 007 has gone through a plethora of names. Currently, there are a few top contenders, with many being huge icons in Hollywood. One of the names that’s been in the rumor circle for a while is Kraven the Hunter’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who, despite going on record to say they aren’t, is qualified for the role. Another is Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill, as his charismatic personality fits the secret agent. Other actors include Challengers’ Josh O’Connor, The Monkey’s Theo James, Knuckles’ Idris Elba, and The King’s Man’s Harris Dickinson, to name a few.

