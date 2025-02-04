This Daniel Craig Movie Is What Got Him the James Bond Role (And It’s Streaming Free)

Before Daniel Craig became the gritty, complex James Bond that redefined the franchise, he played an unnamed cocaine distributor trying to escape London’s criminal underworld in Matthew Vaughn’s stylish crime thriller Layer Cake. Now streaming for free on Pluto TV, this breakout film showcases Craig’s ability to embody a sophisticated criminal navigating treacherous waters, a performance that ultimately caught the eye of Bond producers. The movie follows Craig’s character, credited simply as “XXXX,” as he attempts to retire from the drug trade, only to be pulled into one final complicated scheme involving stolen ecstasy pills, Serbian gangsters, and a missing person case that reveals the depths of betrayal within London’s criminal hierarchy.

Layer Cake‘s sleek direction by first-time filmmaker Matthew Vaughn and Craig’s nuanced performance earned widespread critical acclaim, with the movie maintaining an impressive 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s no wonder, since Craig brings a calculated coolness to his role as an intelligent criminal who discovers that being the smartest person in the room isn’t always an advantage when dealing with unpredictable criminal elements. The supporting cast includes early performances from Tom Hardy and Sienna Miller, while veteran actors Michael Gambon and Colm Meaney add gravitas to the complex web of criminal enterprises.

What sets Layer Cake apart from other British crime thrillers of its era is its unusual approach to the genre. Rather than relying on flashy violence or quirky characters, the film presents a grounded look at organized crime through the lens of business and social hierarchy – hence the titular “layer cake” metaphor. This measured approach allowed Craig to demonstrate the same kind of suave professionalism that he would later use to interpret James Bond.

How Layer Cake Transformed Daniel Craig’s Career

Craig’s path to Layer Cake included supporting roles in Elizabeth, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Road to Perdition, along with acclaimed television work in the BBC’s Our Friends in the North. But Vaughn’s crime thriller marked his first true starring role, one where he had to carry the entire narrative. As XXXX, Craig brought a controlled intensity to the screen that balanced ruthless efficiency with an underlying vulnerability, a combination that would become his trademark in the 007 movies.

Layer Cake‘s success led directly to Craig landing the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. Though initial fan reaction to his casting was mixed, with some claiming he was too blonde or too rough for the role, Craig silenced critics by delivering a Bond that spoke to modern audiences while honoring Ian Fleming’s original characterization. Through five Bond films — Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die — Craig redefined 007 as a more complex, emotionally wounded character who maintained the necessary sophistication and deadly competence.

Between Bond missions, Craig leveraged his new star power to work with prestigious directors. He joined Steven Spielberg’s historical thriller Munich, David Fincher’s adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy Logan Lucky. Now, Craig has found another signature character in Detective Benoit Blanc from the Knives Out series, with the third installment, Wake Up Dead Man, coming to Netflix this fall. Looking back, Layer Cake reads like a proof of concept for Craig’s entire career, giving him a role that showed he could blend charisma with brutality while never losing the audience’s sympathy.

Layer Cake is now streaming for free on Pluto TV.