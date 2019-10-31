Chris Evans Praises His Knives Out Co-Stars on Twitter

Chris Evans is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his first film since hanging up the shield is being released next month. Knives Out is coming from director Rian Johnson, who also helmed Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and features a star-studded cast. Evans recently took to Twitter to share a trailer for the film and show some love to his co-stars.

I love this gang! https://t.co/elif24bZyn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 29, 2019

“Clue after clue, but have you guessed who? Watch the final trailer for #KnivesOut – In theaters this Thanksgiving. Tickets are available NOW: https://tickets.knivesout.movie,” @KnivesOut tweeted.

“I love this gang!,” Evans replied.

Many people commented on Evans’ post to show their excitement:

“This looks like so much fun and that’s what I want in a film. A few surprises, a lot of laughs, and my money’s worth. This looks like all that,” @PattiFromNYC wrote.

“I love you. I’m so looking forward to this movie,” @agentevans added.

“Such a cozy murder movie, with all the sweaters and jackets,” @goodguyevans joked.

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score after 99 reviews. In addition to Evans, the film stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. After that, Evans is expected to appear in Jekyll, a new horror/mystery from Ruben Fleischer, the director of Zombieland and Venom.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.