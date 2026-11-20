As we put away our pumpkins and string up Christmas lights, it’s the perfect time to rewatch holiday classics like Chris Columbus’s Home Alone. A movie so charming, hilarious, and cozy that it has stood the test of time for more than three decades. While a young Macaulay Culkin absolutely steals the show, it’s the stacked cast of adult actors that makes the original Home Alone so rewatchable. Rather than phoning it in, world-class talents like Catherine O’Hara and Joe Pesci give it their all, with Pesci delivering one of the best comedic performances of his career, and O’Hara bringing so much heart and soul to the film that the ending still leaves most of us in tears.

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The first Home Alone is so perfect that it never needs to be touched or remade again. It feels almost blasphemous to even consider what a recast would look like today. Despite several remake attempts, none have managed to capture the magic of the original. Nonetheless, it’s a fun thought experiment to try and put together a roster that’s even half as iconic. Using a mix of comedians, stars, and underrated talents, the following would be, at the very least, a delightfully unhinged Home Alone remake for 2026.

6) John Mulaney as Peter McCallister

In Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Peter McCallister is played by the late American actor John Heard. Heard’s grounded, slightly oblivious father was a fantastic juxtaposition to the absurd situation, and we never stop believing him for a second. Comedian John Mulaney’s energy might not be as grounded, but he’s talked at length in his stand-up specials about his religious upbringing, so he could easily play a straitlaced father with nervous energy bubbling up from underneath.

Even better, Mulaney was reportedly scouted for the role of Kevin in the original film, the part that ultimately went to Culkin. According to IndieWire, Mulaney said his parents decided not to let him audition, and lamented that it came on a particularly bad day, right before he was due to get a shot at the doctor’s office. He has also joked that he could never have matched Culkin’s iconic, confident performance as Kevin. But the fact that he was even considered is a sign he could play the character’s parent today, and it seems like Mulaney is open to taking on more acting roles these days.

5) Lake Bell as Kate McCallister

The late comedy legend Catherine O’Hara originated the role of Kate McCallister in Home Alone. Yet, because anyone taking on the part would have major shoes to fill, it might make sense to cast an underrated actor, and Lake Bell could be the perfect sleeper pick. O’Hara’s performance is iconic because she plays it completely straight until she doesn’t. Her airport meltdown is the standout moment, even with the film’s heartfelt ending. Like O’Hara, Bell has a background in character acting with a focus on dry comedy. Her role as Barb Trosper, the mother and wife in Tim Robinson’s cringe comedy series The Chair Company, is perhaps the most fitting on her résumé.

Bell’s comedic style is deadpan as the character tries to manage her family, get her own business off the ground, and keep her husband in check as he spirals down an absurd rabbit hole. We know Bell can play the mother who is ultimately forced to take the reins in a disastrous situation. Plus, imagining her opposite Mulaney’s neurotic and overly polite Peter is an absolute joy. Bell’s other roles, like Annie Dwyer in No Escape and Carol Solomon in her own film In a World…, have shown she’s also capable of the genuine emotional warmth needed to stick the landing.

4) Kieran Culkin as Uncle Frank

Originally played by actor Gerry Bamman, Uncle Frank is easily the most hateable character in the movie. He’s stingy, condescending, and quick to blame Kevin for everything. Bamman’s straight face came to represent everything Kevin hated about his family. Yet, what’s interesting is that Kieran Culkin, brother of star Macaulay Culkin, also appeared in the original Home Alone as Fuller, Kevin’s bed-wetting cousin. Fuller also happens to be Uncle Frank’s son, so it’s easy to see why Kieran could be the perfect choice to play the character and bring some legitimacy to a remake.

Beyond the obvious, Frank wears his sarcasm and contempt on his sleeve, and Kieran is known for that type of delivery. He knows how to say a cruel line casually, as proven by his stint as Roman Roy in HBO’s hit series Succession, where he spends most of his time on screen hurling hilarious insults. Meanwhile, his Wallace Wells in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World shows off the dry, sarcastic side. Though Kieran is famously selective about his roles, there’s no doubt he would make an iconic Uncle Frank.

3) Clark Shotwell as Kevin

No one can truly live up to the iconic performance of a young Macaulay Culkin in the original Home Alone, nor his return in Home Alone 2. Culkin carries the entire movie on his shoulders, balancing a precocious confidence with vulnerability. But that’s why acting newcomer Clark Shotwell would be perfect. Rather than casting a big-name Disney star or nepo baby, the role requires a kid whose charm and talent speak for themselves, while still feeling like a relatable suburban boy.

Shotwell, a 10-year-old from Dalton Gardens, Idaho, was handpicked by John Travolta to play a younger version of himself in Travolta’s directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s Shotwell’s only screen credit so far (though he has plenty of stage experience), but it’s all the proof we need that he could pull off the role. In the film, he plays eight-year-old Jeff, a young aviation enthusiast who travels across the country with his mother. While reviews for the film were mixed, critics praised Shotwell’s performance as genuinely wonderful. All the airplane scenes make it easy to picture what a new version of Kevin might look like if he were to board the wrong flight to New York City.

2) Craig Robinson as Harry

Originally portrayed by the legendary Joe Pesci, Harry is perhaps the most difficult role to recast. At the time, Pesci was known for playing tough guys, so turning his mob-man persona on its head to play a bumbling robber was a brilliant move. We watch Pesci get blasted, burned, and humiliated, and he sells every bit of the pain, with hilarious G-rated stand-ins for his usual profanities. It’s hard to believe his performance as Harry came out the same year as his Oscar-winning turn in Goodfellas. While Pesci has a small, volcanic energy, Craig Robinson is big, warm, and smooth-talking. Rather than recreate the magic of Pesci’s Harry, Robinson could bring his own spin to the character.

Instead of being the rational one in the duo, he’d be the charming, suave one who is slowly worn down by his partner’s chaos until he finally loses his cool. Imagine a great scene of Robinson’s Harry being fake-friendly to try and trick Kevin. His role as Doug Judy, the Pontiac Bandit, in Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a perfect example of him playing a charming criminal, and Darryl in The Office proves his excellent comic timing. Having taken many turns as a comedic character actor, he has the range to bring laughs.

1) Bill Hader as Marv

Daniel Stern’s original Marv gets perhaps the most belly laughs of the Home Alone runtime. His physical comedy as one half of the Wet Bandits is unforgettable: screaming with a tarantula on his face, screaming with a nail in his foot, and screaming after getting hit in the face with a paint can. His Marv is dim but strangely sweet, growing more unhinged with every ounce of dignity taken from him. Bill Hader, on the other hand, is one of the legendary comedic actors of our time. His usual energy is panicky, often escalating into a meltdown, which would be perfect for a 2026 Marv.

Hader is at his best when he’s barely holding it together, and his range spans both the cerebral and the physical, so he could bring the same slapstick edge to Marv’s reactions while adding a new edge. In Barry, Hader plays a hitman who is good at the job but bad at being chill, and he voices Fear in Inside Out, so we have plenty of proof of his screaming ability. We also know he’s good at playing dumb and goofy in a duo, thanks to his Officer Slater in Superbad. A fan favorite from SNL, Hader would likely bring more specificity and character-driven comedy than Stern’s almost entirely physical approach. Playing off Robinson’s Harry, the pair could easily be the Wet Bandits of the new age.

Who would you cast in a 2026 Home Alone? Let us know in the comments below.