Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Confirms He’s Alive, But Very, Very Cold

Earlier this week came the confirmation the production on Extraction 2 was set to begin soon for Netflix and now a video from set confirms that shooting has started. The Russo Bros, who produce the series (with Joe having written the script for the first time), posted a video on Twitter with star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave making the announcement. Immediately are two surprising things about the sequel though, it appears to be at least partially shot on a moving train and also it’s partially set in the snow. In their caption for the video, which you can find below, the Russos wrote: “Extraction 2 is coming in hot…or actually, freezing cold…”

Hemsworth and Hargrave appear on camera in the video with the star saying: “What’s up guys, first day shooting on Extraction 2, director Sam Hargrave, we’re here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last film: 1. We’re very, very cold. 2. I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out, watch the movie, stay tuned.” As you may recall, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake fell into a river after suffering multiple wounds and getting shot in the neck as the film drew to a close. No body was ever shown and an implication of his survival was teased, but knowing the sequel will show us what happened will be fun for some fans.

Extraction made its debut on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became one of the most popular titles on the service. After four weeks of being release on the streamer Extraction was the #2 title on all of Netflix with 231 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, sitting behind only the 2018 thriller Bird Box. In recent days the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds vehicle Red Notice has become the #1 film in Netflix history, pushing Extraction down to #3.

Previously speaking with ComicBook.com about his hopes for Extraction 2, producer/writer Joe Russo said of the sequel:

“I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited so it’s really just a function of getting the script done. Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who’s excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we’d done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition.”

Extraction 2 is currently without a release date.