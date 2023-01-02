Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released

Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

Christian Bale's detective Augustus Landor is introduced to a young Edgar Allan Poe in this exclusive scene from the period thriller The Pale Blue Eye. https://t.co/5XFpFjFF6P pic.twitter.com/AeATGtxTKI — IGN (@IGN) January 2, 2023

In addition to Bale, The Pale Blue Eye — which is an adaptation of the 2003 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard — also stars Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe, Gillian Anderson as Julia Marquis, Lucy Boynton as Lea Marquis, Charlotte Gainsbourg as Patsy, Robert Duvall as Jean-Pepe and more. The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper.

What is The Pale Blue Eye about?

Here's the official synopsis for The Pale Blue Eye via Netflix:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, THE PALE BLUE EYE is directed by Scott Cooper and stars an acclaimed supporting cast, including Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

Will Christian Bale Return to the MCU?

Last this year, Bale made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher. Considering the way the movie ended, it's doubtful we'll be seeing the Oscar-winning actor in the franchise again. Recently, Bale talked about the experience of making a Marvel movie.

"That's the first time I've done that," Bale told GQ when asked about green screen acting. "I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You've got good people. You've got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn't even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, 'You're on Stage Three.' Well, it's like, 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' They're like, 'Yeah. But you're on Stage Seven.' 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' I was like, 'Uh, where?'"

When asked about the possibility of playing it method on a Marvel set, he explained, "That would've been a pitiful attempt to do that. As I'm trying to get help getting the fangs in and out and explaining I've broken a nail, or I'm tripping over the tunic."

"I was like, 'This looks like an intriguing character; I might be able to do something with this, who knows?' And I'd liked Ragnarok," Bale added when asked what drew him to Gorr. "I took my son to see Ragnarok. He was climbing like a monkey all across [the seats] and then he was like, 'Oh, I've had enough now, let's get on.' I was like, 'No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.' I was just like, 'I want to finish it.'"

The Pale Blue Eye arrives on Netflix January 6th.