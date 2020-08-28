Christina Aguilera's Reflection Music Video From Disney's Mulan Released

A new music video for Christina Aguilera's "Reflection" was just released and it feels like we're right back in 1998. The iconic song was first made famous by the animated version of Mulan, and Disney has brought back the tune for their upcoming live-action remake. The new version of "Reflection" was produced by Mulan composer Harry Gregson-Williams, and the original was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder. You can watch Aguilera sing the song alongside clips from the new movie in the video above.

"The film Mulan and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal," Aguilera explained earlier this year. "It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength."

"Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time," said Mitchell Leib, Walt Disney Studios President of Music & Soundtracks. "Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launchpad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of Mulan heads to theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True.’ I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago."

Originally scheduled to be released in March, Mulan's release date was pushed back several times before Disney surprised fans and the entertainment industry by announcing that the film will be released as a premium purchase on its Disney+ streaming service. Mulan will arrive on Disney+ on September 4th for subscribers to purchase for $30, a one-time price that is in addition to the monthly subscription fee for Disney+. It's a move that has been controversial among Disney fans, though Disney has confirmed that the $30 price isn't a temporary rental. Once you've purchased the film, it remains in your Disney+ library as long as you have a subscription.

