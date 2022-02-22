Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer First Look Released

Universal Pictures has released the first look at Oppenheimer, the upcoming Christopher Nolan-directed film based on the creator of the atomic bomb. The first image features Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and the black-and-white image revealed by Variety shows Murphy’s Oppenheimer dressed in a suit with a hat over his head. A cigar dangles from his mouth, which is an accurate representation of the man who was known as a chain smoker. Oppenheimer died on February 18, 1967, after battling throat cancer. Oppenheimer has an all-star cast, with another new addition also being announced.

Kenneth Branagh is joining the Oppenheimer cast in an undisclosed role. Branagh and Nolan are no strangers to one another, with the actor and director working together on Belfast and Tenet. Belfast scored Branagh Academy Award nominations for directing, producing, and writing. The first look also comes as Universal and Syncopy announce principal photography has begun.

The cast continues to grow, with recent additions over the last two months including The Boys star Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Florence Pugh, and Josh Hartnett. Other members of the all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, Dylan Arnold , David Krumholtz, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Opening on July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. A description from the book’s back cover can be read below: