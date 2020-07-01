Christopher Nolan's Tenet Releases New Poster

✖

Though cases of coronavirus have spiked in some key states around the US, Christopher Nolan's latest film Tenet remains on track for its new release date. Previously scheduled for a July premiere, the film is now slated to arrive on Wednesday, August 12, a delay of just 3.5 weeks from its original delay. The studio reiterated their intention to debut the film on this date by debuting a brand new poster for the film, complete with the film's new release date front and center on the image and in their social copy. Check out the new poster in the tweet below!

"I think of all the films that I’ve made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience," Nolan shared with CineEurope participants after the film's first delay was confirmed. "This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we’re very, very excited for you to see what it is we’ve done. We’ve made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we’ve ever attempted before. I think we only would have been able to pull off this film with the level of experience we’ve had doing action films in the past."

Little is known about the new film from Warner Bros. which features an all-star ensemble lead by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki. The stars of the film have been open about their confusion on set but also countless fuel for the hype fire. In a previous episode, Pattinson told Entertainment Weekly that the film is like a magic trick.

Time runs out. New art for #TENET only in theaters Wednesday, August 12. pic.twitter.com/8Q0DBsIzj2 — TENET (@TENETFilm) July 1, 2020

"You really think it’s going to be a particular type of genre," Pattinson said. "Then it expands into something else and you’re like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we’re at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen. It’s putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script."

Washington added that he had questions for Nolan every day on the set just to help him make sense of the story. "Every day I had questions for him. But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently," Washington previously said. "It was important that the actors could track the story correctly so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely [laughs]."

Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, Tenet is scheduled to debut in August though another delay could be on the horizon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.