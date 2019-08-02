Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Surprise Debuts Trailer Ahead of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ahead of this weekend’s blockbuster release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the first trailer dropped for Tenet, the next film from The Dark Knight and Inception director Christopher Nolan. Per a report from Variety, sourced from social media messages, the teaser shows star John David Washington, along with the tagline “It’s time for a new protagonist.”

The announcement of the film’s cast and title came back in May. Michael Caine will be reteaming with Nolan after starring in several of the director’s projects to this point, including all three Dark Knight films. Dunkirk star Kenneth Branagh will also join the cast, along with Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Clemence Poesy. These names will join the existing trio of stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and Robert Pattinson.

There is one big change coming for Nolan with this new film: Hans Zimmer won’t be composing the score. Zimmer has scored six of the last seven Nolan films, with the director’s last non-Zimmer project (The Prestige) coming back in 2006. This time around, Zimmer is busy working on the Dune reboot with Denis Villeneuve, so Nolan has hired rising star composer Ludwig Goransson to take his place. Goransson had a massive 2018, scoring Black Panther, Venom, Slice, Creed II, and Death Wish, as well as producing the award-winning Childish Gambino track, “This Is America.” Goransson is currently putting together the music for the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series on Disney+, The Mandalorian.

Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing Tenet, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer. Other behind the scenes hires include Hoyte van Hoytema as director of photography, editor Jennifer Lame, production designer Nathan Crowley, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson.

Tenet will arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020.