It is impossible not to have heard about the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, as gamers across the globe are now playing one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time. Rockstar’s newest release has received critical acclaim and is currently claiming hours of attention from anyone who has purchased it.

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No matter how incredible the game is, a binge session can only go so long. Eventually, fans are going to want a break. Luckily, these six crime films will scratch the same itch as GTA VI, keeping viewers in the zone before they drop back into Vice City.

6) Collateral

Michael Mann’s 2004 film Collateral is one of the greatest movies of the 2000s, and it still holds up nearly two decades (and several GTA games) later. The film follows Jamie Foxx’s Max Durocher, a Los Angeles cab driver who is given an incredibly high fare to drive to several locations with Tom Cruise’s Vincent. Eventually, Max discovers that Vincent is a hitman, making the driver an accomplice to his crimes. So, Max must play his cards right in order to survive the night, escape Vincent, and avoid any trouble from the fallout of the killings.

Collateral has all of the key elements that make a GTA game, such as automotive crime, violent killings, and a seedy criminal underworld. The film takes place in LA, which is parodied in the GTA V setting, Los Santos. Plus, GTA VI actually references Collateral, as players can have an encounter where an NPC inspired by Vincent takes Jason hostage and forces him to drive a taxi around. So, before getting to this moment in the game, it’s a good idea to check out Collateral.

5) Heat

This isn’t the first or the last time that a Michael Mann film will appear on this list, but 1995’s Heat is arguably the director’s best film, and it fits perfectly into the vibe of GTA VI. Set in Los Angeles, the film follows the cat-and-mouse game between Al Pacino’s LAPD detective Vincent Hanna and Robert De Niro’s aging career criminal Neil McCauley. The near-three-hour epic kicks off with an iconic sequence in which an armored car is robbed, and the ball doesn’t stop rolling until the credits.

Heat features intricately planned, large-scale robberies and a cast of criminal characters, and it’s not hard to see how the film inspired the GTA franchise. On top of that, the film hinges on a tense chase of a cop trying to catch a criminal. Much of the fun of the GTA games is trying to help your criminal player character evade the police, and while Heat is a bit more dramatic, it perfectly captures this conflict.

4) Thelma & Louise

Directed by Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind Alien and Blade Runner, 1991’s Thelma & Louise is one of the director’s most underrated films. The film stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who decide to go on a weekend fishing trip. While on the way, the duo kills an attempted rapist at a bar. So, they decide to flee to Mexico, with them driving their 1996 Ford Thunderbird convertible across the country as the FBI pursues them. The film was critically acclaimed, with it being nominated for six Oscars and winning Best Original Screenplay. Tragically, the film hasn’t received the same mainstream notoriety as some of Scott’s franchise films.

Like some of the other films on this list, Thelma & Louise is about characters running away from the police. However, the chase is far more literal in this film, as the police are always just one step behind the duo. Like in GTA, the main characters have to evade police cars and helicopters, and they occasionally have to survive encounters with the authorities while keeping their identities hidden.

3) The Sugarland Express

Released only a year before Jaws, 1974’s The Sugarland Express is one of legendary director Steven Spielberg’s lesser-known films. However, it is just as good as any of the filmmaker’s other masterpieces. The film stars Goldie Hawn as Lou Jean and William Atherton as Clovis, the latter of whom begins the film incarcerated. Lou Jean pays Clovis a visit to inform him that their son will soon be placed in foster care. So, they steal a car, take a police officer hostage, and go on the run from the authorities as they attempt to reach their son.

Players of GTA VI should immediately be able to see the parallels. Like The Sugarland Express, GTA VI follows a criminal couple who, after one of them gets out of prison, attempt to regain custody of their young child. Both the film and the game feature a massive amount of police vehicles getting involved in chases, and a world of crime centered around a surprisingly tender relationship.

2) Smokey and the Bandit

When it comes to movies centered around a police chase, it is impossible to think of one more iconic than Hal Needham’s 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit. The film follows two criminals, Burt Reynolds’ Bo “Bandit” Darville and Jerry Reed’s Cledus “The Snowman” Snow, who are tasked with illegally transporting a large supply of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta for some wealthy benefactors. Knowing that law enforcement will be on their tail, they devise a plan. Snowman will drive the truck full of beer, while the Bandit will act as a blocker, using his iconic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am to distract police. However, they never could have expected how persistent Jackie Gleason’s Sheriff Buford T. Justice would be.

Smokey and the Bandit is a film about transporting an illegal drug while evading law enforcement by way of reckless driving. It is hard to think of a film that could be more GTA than that. Plus, the film’s Southern setting makes it not too far off from GTA VI‘s South Florida setting, with the film’s cast resembling some of the side characters in the game.

1) Miami Vice (2006)

Michael Mann is a master of the crime genre, and no film from throughout cinematic history could be a better companion piece to GTA VI than the director’s 2006 take on Miami Vice. Based on the iconic 1980s TV show, Miami Vice stars Colin Farrell as Sonny and Jamie Foxx as Rico, two officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office who work together to take on the world of illegal narcotics.

Miami Vice is all over the DNA of GTA VI, with the game’s setting even paying tribute to the franchise by being named Vice City. The game’s blue and pink color scheme is directly ripped from the original show, and while this isn’t as present in the 2006 film, it occasionally pops up. A game based on GTA VI would feel exactly like Miami Vice, and until one gets made, this is the closest to a GTA movie adaptation that we have.

What crime movies remind you of GTA? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!