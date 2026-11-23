Home Alone is finally back, as it has been announced that Chris Columbus’ 1990 Christmas classic is getting a modern-day legacy sequel. The film will bring back Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, with the film following a now-adult Kevin as he struggles to connect with his own son.

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It’s great that Home Alone is getting a legacy sequel, but it is far from the only ’90s classic that deserves one. So, here are four franchises from the ’90s that should come back for another go-around, with legacy sequels that could appeal to all audiences.

4) Richie Rich

Home Alone turned Macaulay Culkin into one of the biggest child stars of the 1990s, and only a few years later this title was solidified with the release of 1994’s Richie Rich. Based on the comic book character of the same name, Richie Rich stars Culkin as the world’s richest boy, who must foil a plot by the CFO of Rich Industries to kill the Rich family and steal their fortune.

The Richie Rich franchise could easily come back in the modern day, with Culkin returning as an adult Richie. The premise for the original film is pretty simple, so a legacy sequel could take the concept in a variety of directions. An easy way would be to introduce Richie’s kid, with Culkin’s character having to raise a child who acts exactly how he used to. On the other hand, the film could also be a satire of the presentation of wealth, with an adult Richie Rich being used to lampoon real-life billionaires and trillionaires.

3) Darkman

Sam Raimi’s 1990 horror superhero film Darkman is rated R. However, it was viewed by many kids of the ’90s, and it is doubtful that the film would get the same rating if it were released today. The film follows a scientist, played by Liam Neeson, who develops a synthetic skin that disintegrates after 99 minutes. However, his journalist girlfriend gets in trouble with the mob, causing organized criminals to break into the lab and disfigure him. Presumed dead, he uses his synthetic skin and the enhanced strength he received as a result of his nerve damage to become Darkman, a shapeshifting superhero who seeks revenge on the criminals who ruined his life.

Raimi is still working today, with 2026’s Send Help proving that there is still an audience for the director’s original works. Plus, Liam Neeson is still a massive actor, with him even headlining The Naked Gun, an action comedy that was released in 2025. So, a new Darkman movie definitely needs to happen, even if 2026’s Clayface stole the original film’s thunder. Plus, after two direct-to-DVD sequels with Arnold Vosloo as Darkman, it’ll be nice to see Neeson finally return to the role.

2) The Mask

Dark Horse – New Line Cinema

Jim Carrey was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, and one of the actor’s most popular films was 1994’s The Mask, directed by Chuck Russell. Based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, the film follows Carrey as Stanley Ipkis, a cartoon-obsessed bank teller who finds a magical mask created by the Norse god Loki. When he puts on the mask, he becomes a reality-warping super being, using cartoon logic to fight criminals and change the world around him.

Surprisingly, The Mask hasn’t gotten a modern legacy sequel, as the film is still incredibly popular today. While the 2005 sequel Son of the Mask definitely tainted the franchise, a new film starring Carrey could redeem it. Whether the movie is a true successor to the 1994 original or a darker take more in line with the source material, the range that Carrey has developed over the past few decades means that he could pull it off. The Mask 2 needs to happen, even if convincing Carrey to come back may be the hardest part.

1) Mouse Hunt

If you’re looking for another 1990s film like Home Alone, it’s hard to find one more similar than Gore Verbinski’s 1997 comedy classic Mouse Hunt. The film stars Nathan Lane and Lee Evans as two brothers who inherit a mansion that they discover was built by an incredibly famous architect. Hoping to sell it, they begin fixing up the house. However, they must first get rid of a mouse. While the task seems simple, the duo must resort to increasingly complex and ridiculous means to rid the residence of the rodent.

Mouse Hunt‘s cartoon logic and slapstick humor are incredibly unique, with the film essentially being a live-action Looney Tunes movie. A legacy sequel would be simple to pull off, as it would just need to follow two more characters trying to kill a mouse. The original film ends with Lane, Evans, and the mouse living in harmony, but it would be fun to see their characters come back, with them warning the new protagonist about the dangers that come with trying to hunt a mouse.

What ’90s classic do you want to see get a legacy sequel? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!