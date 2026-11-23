There are many people out there who will claim to be Stephen King‘s number one fan, and if they are anything like one of his most terrifying creations then he would be nervous of ever leaving the house again. Yet, the trauma of one writer’s encounter with an intense member of the public is the premise of a Rob Reiner movie that became one of the best King adaptations of all time. Since arriving on free streaming platform Tubi, Misery has been attracting its own set of followers as the movie has found its way into the Top 10 on the streamer. As one of the most intense and unforgettable psychological thrillers ever made, Misery may not get you in the mood for the festive holidays, but it will make you think twice about those dreams of becoming famous.

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The story of Misery is a simple one. Author Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is injured in a bad car crash but that is the least of his worries when he is “rescued” by Annie Wilkes (the impeccably unhinged Kathy Bates), a woman who claims to be his number one fan. While this suggests that he is in good hands, Sheldon soon discovers that his savior could actually be the death of him when she discovers that he has killed off her favorite character in his latest novel and decides that he needs to rethink his decision and bring them back from the dead. As the story unfolds, it becomes a tale of survival for Sheldon as he attempts to work out how to escape his biggest fan. The battle of wits is one that mostly plays out in a two-hander, single-room scenario, but proves that some movies don’t need huge special effects budgets and a cast of thousands to enthral and audience.

Misery Is a Masterpiece of Tension With Oscar-Winning Performances

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For most of the 1980s, the mere mention of Stephen King’s involvement in a movie meant hokey supernatural tales of monsters, ghosts, aliens, and plenty of films that were almost as laughable as they were scary. In 1990, though, Reiner’s Misery proved that King’s work was never really about the creatures and spooky elements, it was about how the humans in his stories reacted and coped through the horrors. In making the “monster” of Misery a woman who you could have passed on the street, audiences are given a very strong message that it isn’t just the things under the bed or in the closet that can do horrifying things while smiling. For her chilling portrayal of Annie Wilkes, Kathy Bates earned herself an Oscar, among many other awards, even if the film failed to pick up any other Academy Awards despite definitely deserving them.

When it comes to naming the greatest Stephen King adaptations ever, there have been some strong contenders in recent years with the likes of The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck, and Doctor Sleep, but it is hard to match the run of 1990s releases that began with Misery, included The Shawshank Redemption, and ended with The Green Mile. One thing for certain is that there is always an abundance of new King adaptations being developed, with some upcoming projects including movie versions of recent novels like Fairy Tale and Billy Summers, as well as older ones like the remake of The Mist and the long awaited Dark Tower project that could be on track to finally happen at Amazon MGM Studios under the guidance of Mike Flanagan. Regardless of what new movies and TV are made, though, there is something about King classics like Misery that make them timeless tales of terror that will be enjoyed by audiences for years to come. You can watch Misery for free now on Tubi.

What is your favorite Stephen King adaptation? Let us know in the comments.