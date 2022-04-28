CinemaCon to Reassess Security Concerns After Olivia Wilde Was Served in Middle of Presentation

✖

Security is going to be a top focus for CinemaCon moving forward after Olivia Wilde was served with legal documents in the middle of her presentation for Don't Worry Darling. Wilde directs and stars in the film, and was interrupted during her presentation when an individual walked up to the stage and slid a manila envelope towards her with the words "personal and confidential" on it. According to Deadline, the contents of the folder were custody documents from Wilde's former fiance Jason Sudeikis. CinemaCon is now responding to the incident by addressing its need to re-evaluate its security measures.

"To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols," National Association of Theatre Owners managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety. "We will act accordingly because it's the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing."

The contents of the manila envelope were originally believed to be an unsolicited movie script. After receiving the envelope she replied, "This is for me?" However, once Wilde opened it up and read the papers she would have discovered she was being served with custody documents. To her credit, she continued on with her presentation without appearing to be rattled by the interruption. Questions were then discussed surrounding security for the event. To attend CinemaCon, a person has to purchase a badge. However, Variety also reports the individual who served Wilde the envelope was credentialed by CinemaCon.

Wilde and Sudeikis were engaged for seven years and have two children together. They never married and have been separated since 2020. According to a new update from TMZ, Sudeikis had no idea that Wilde would be served the papers while on the stage presenting her new film, which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," a source close to the Ted Lasso star reportedly told TMZ.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," Wilde told the CinemaCon crowd while describing Don't Worry Darling. "Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."

"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right?" she asked. "Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you?"

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Sydney Chandler, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Douglas Smith, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, and Dakota Johnson. It arrives in theaters on September 23rd.

Photo credit Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage via Getty Images