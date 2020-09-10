Disney+ Reveals Trailer for New Original Movie Clouds

✖

Disney+'s roster of original films has evolved into some interesting directions over the past few months, especially with the release of Hamilton and the Premier Access debut of Mulan. The fledgling streaming platform still has some hits in the pipeline, and we've got our latest look at what that will entail. Disney+ recently released the first trailer for Clouds, an upcoming biopic based on the true story of singer Zach Sobiech. Prior to passing away due to a rare bone cancer in 2013, Sobiech released the hit single "Clouds" as part of the band A Firm Handshake.

Rediscover the phenomenon and true story of Zach Sobiech in Clouds, an Original Movie, streaming October 16 only on #DisneyPlus. #CloudsMovie pic.twitter.com/b70vzp2ZS7 — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2020

Clouds follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy. Fin Argus (The Gifted) as Zach Sobiech, Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) as his best friend and bandmate Sammy, Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Zach’s girlfriend Amy, Thomas Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why, La La Land) and Neve Campbell (Skyscraper, House of Cards) as his parents, Laura and Rob. Jason Mraz also cameos in the film as himself.

The film is directed by Jane the Virgin actor and Five Feet Apart director Justin Baldoni, with a script by Kara Holden. It is based on Fly a Little Higher, a memoir written by Sobiech's mother.

“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music," Baldoni said in a statement. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theatre business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”

“Justin has created a poignant and uplifting tribute to Zach, whose story shows us the power of optimism, music, and human connection,” Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+, added. “As our team searches the world for stories that entertain and inspire, Clouds is a fantastic fit for Disney+ and our global audience.”

Clouds is set to be released on October 16th exclusively on Disney+.