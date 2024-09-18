Clue Movie Reboot Gets Major Update With the Perfect Director

The Clue board game is once again getting adapted for the screen, with both a feature-film reboot and TV series adaptation in the works. Sony's TriStar Pictures and Hasbro Entertainment will be uniting to make the new Clue reboot film, headed by TriStar's Nicole Brown and Katherine Pope, and Hasbro's Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano. Now, a new report is stating that Barbarian director Zach Cregger is in talks to direct the Clue reboot.

This report comes from journalist Jeff Sneider, who had the following details to share:

I hear that Cregger is in talks to direct the Clue movie for Sony's TriStar Pictures label, which landed the film and TV rights to the classic Hasbro board game back in April (along with Sony Pictures Television). I'm told that Shay Hatten will write the script, having previously written John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4 as well as Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies and the director's zombie film Army of the Dead.

Clue has been been a strange property to turn into a multimedia success. The board game has stayed relevant since it was first designed and released for causal gamers in the 1940s. The 1985 Clue movie adaptation from writer/director Jonathan Lynn was a box office disappointment (earning $14.6 million on a budget of $15 million); however, Clue (1985) road a wave of home video releases and premium cable syndication to becoming a cult-classic breakout hit.

The biggest mystery in the Clue franchise may be why it's taken so long for a reboot to actually happen. Some of Hollywood's biggest talents and/or studios have tried – to no avail. Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski struck out with a Universal reboot in the 2000s; even the red-hot Deadpool team of Ryan Reynolds and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick couldn't pull off their Clue reboot, which was in development during the late 2010s. Zach Cregger has become a breakout talent since Barbarian (2022) rode a $4 million budget and word-of-mouth as its only marketing to a $45 million box office, followed by massive cult-hit response when the film hit streaming and premium cable. Cregger's been in high demand ever since, with his next project, Weapons, already having put together an A-list cast.

"Sony is the perfect partner to adapt a property as culturally impactful and mystery-defining as Clue,' Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano, heads of film and television for Hasbro said in a statement (via The Wrap). "Nicole Brown, Katherine Pope and their teams are tremendous creative collaborators and ideal partners to help us figure out after 75 years if it was Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with the candlestick."