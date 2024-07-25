New The Crow Clip and Poster Released at SDCC 2024

Lionsgate is just over a month away until the release of The Crow, which pits one of horror’s biggest successes, Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu, It franchise, Barbarian) and singer-songwriter turned actress FKA twigs (Honey Boy) right at the center. Skarsgård is taking on the iconic reimagined role of Eric, originally played by the late Brandon Lee. Upon the initial first look at the film’s interpretation of the character, it has become very divisive. While some were hoping to see a comic-accurate portrayal, others have been outright critical of the film being made in the first place. Director Rupert Sanders doesn’t seemed too concerned with the naysayers at this present moment, as the film has yet to be released to the world.

Per the synopsis, “Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

In the new clip, which you can check out above, things get pretty gruesome for Skarsgård’s Eric who is in the middle of a shoot-out with Danny Huston and Laura Birn’s characters. When the door is eventually opened, Eric is kicked out of the vehicle into an oncoming truck that runs him over. He survives the incident but when he stands, his leg is pretty worse for wear as the bone sticks out of his pant leg. He snaps it back into place, letting out a cry of agony in the process. From the new clip, it seems as though Sanders did as he said, taking cues from the comics with the dark imagery and aesthetics.

Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs as Eric Draven and Shelly in a new poster for The Crow remake.

Following The Crow‘s release in 1994 which ended up grossing $94 million, it spawned several remakes that were quick to try to copy the same vibe that Lee brought to screen. After The City of Angels‘ critical reception, Salvation and Wicked Prayer had no theatrical release, instead they were pretty much direct to video release. A series was made in 1998 and ran for one season, but it was cancelled by Universal Studios. There were initial plans to wrap up the cliffhanger ending in some way but that never materialized.

The Crow lands in theaters August 23rd!