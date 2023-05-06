Community Movie Star Says Filming Could Get Delayed by WGA Strike

As of May 1st, the Writers Guild of America has gone on strike for the second time in 15 years. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was unwilling to come to an agreement with the WGA as the union attempted to negotiate for better pay and residuals. Now, many projects are being put on hold due to the strike ranging from Marvel films to fan-favorite television shows. Since the strike began, many actors have shared their support for the WGA with lots of big names joining the writers on the picket line. Community star Joel McHale recently spoke with Collider and shared his support for the WGA and revealed the strike could delay the long-awaited Community movie.

"I don't say this lightly, but I stand with the WGA, and there's no doubt that pay has gone down 23% since 2007, and that needs to change," McHale shared. The actor explained that he wasn't "...exactly sure" how the strike will impact the Peacock production, but he added, "I'm guessing it's not going to start on time."

When Was Production on the Community Movie Supposed To Start?

In January, McHale appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that the show was supposed to begin filming this summer. "We are, we're making the Community movie in June, so... Thanks for remembering," McHale told Kimmel when asked about the project. The actor wasn't giving much away about the movie, but he jokingly confirmed, "I can say Ken Jeong's gonna be in it."

McHale also spoke to The Wrap back in October about getting the cast back together again.

"We announced it. Peacock is paying for it, thank you Peacock. So yeah, it's happening and everybody's back," McHale shared. "I'm going to look a lot older. I'm not kidding, so you know that I'm sarcastic about literally f*cking everything but um, there will be tears," he added. "We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards, and I'm not joking." McHale continued, "Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with-it really is like a family reunion but without a-holes. Because you know, you go to a family you, and you're like, 'Ugh, there's that one cousin of mine. Eugh. He smells.'"

While "six seasons and a movie" may be delayed, the promise of the long-awaited Community movie will hopefully be worth the wait.