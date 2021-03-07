How to Watch the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

✖

Awards season is in full swing and tonight, Sunday, March 7th, it's the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards turn to celebrate the best in film and television from the past year. As has become the new normal thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sunday night's ceremony will be a hybrid virtual and in-person affair. Taye Diggs is returning to host for his third consecutive year with presenters announcing winners live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica while nominees will join in virtually from all around the world. Here's a quick guide on how to watch the ceremony.

The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast on The CW starting at 7 p.m. ET Sunday night. The three-hour awards ceremony will also be available via streaming on Hulu With Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and SlingTv. For those cable subscribers with The CW, you may also be able to watch via your computer by accessing your provider's website -- many offer a "watch Live" option -- or the provider's app on mobile if they offer one for live television viewing. Please note that these viewing options are geared toward viewers in the United States. The awards do not appear to be airing in Canada.

Sunday night's ceremony will give out awards in 20 film categories and 19 television categories. Netflix's Mank received the most nominations with 12 on the movie side and on the television side, Ozark and The Crown lead with six nominations each. There are also some heavy hitters nominated in various individual categories. Justice League star Ben Affleck is up for his role in The Way Back, going up against Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who is nominated for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Da 5 Bloods. A full list of nominees can be found on the Critics Choice website here.

Additionally, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya will be presented with the SeeHer award, recognizing a woman who pushes boundaries, defies stereotypes, and acknowledges the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

"We are so proud to be a part of the Critics Choice Awards, and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award," Nadine Karp McHugh, President, SeeHer said in a statement. "We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood – with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees, and Euphoria evangelists – she is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is."

The 26th Annual Critics Choice airs Sunday, March 7th at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.