DC's Black Adam: Aldis Hodge In Talks For Hawkman Role

Aldis Hodge is reportedly in talks for the role of Hawkman in DC's Black Adam movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The casting news was reported by The Wrap, and will be somewhat of a surprise for DC Comics fans. However, before we get into another round of DC movie casting debates (especially in the area of race and/or gender-flip casting), Hawkman is a unique character to even fill, from a casting point. The winged hero's spans worlds and ages, but the bottom line is that his alter-ego, archaeologist Carter Hall, was supposedly the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince. So the ethnicity of the character is certainly open to re-interpretation...

Developing Story...