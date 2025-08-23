One of the Best DCEU Stars Still “Hasn’t Heard” From James Gunn About Their Character

Although the DC Extended Universe was an overall failure, one of the things it managed to get right was casting Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The actress made her on screen debut as the character in the poorly received Suicide Squad and later went on to star in two well-received titles: Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Suicide Squad. Yet, while she’s worked with James Gunn in the latter, the actress still isn’t sure of her future as the fan-favorite character. In a new interview with Variety to promote her latest movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie revealed that she’s still waiting to hear from Gunn on her future as Harley Quinn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Gunn revealed that the future of Robbie’s Harley Quinn would be revealed “down the line.” However, according to Robbie, she hasn’t heard much of anything on the matter. At least, not yet. “I’ve heard nothing,” she told the outlet. In response to her answer, Robbie’s co-star Colin Farrell, who also plays The Penguin, asked her if she ever gets sick of Harley Quinn. To which the actress replied, “Never. You can’t get sick of Harley. I love her so deeply. I always had high hopes for her like Batman. A character that lives on long after I’ve had a go at it.”

Margot Robbie Was Passionate About Playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU

Farrell and Robbie also joked about a potential crossover with Harley Quinn and The Penguin, with Robbie teasing that the two would make for a demented power couple. While Farrell’s Penguin continues to be a part of Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga, it remains to be seen which DCEU characters/actors Gunn will bring into the newly formed DC Universe. Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is a fan-favorite, of course, with the actress having shown a true passion for the character continually, whether it be for a push for better stories for the character on the big screen, or simply for more Harley Quinn in general.

Although 2016’s Suicide Squad was poorly received among fans and critics, with the movie earning a dismal 26% Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, Robbie’s Quinn managed to steal the spotlight. She would go on to appear in Birds of Prey, which while not a box office success, was better received with a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Robbie was a huge driving force behind the project. The actress not only pitched the idea to screenwriter Christina Hodson, but she also helped to produce the movie too. The in-demand actress would return as Harley Quinn one more time for Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021, a film that also stumbled at the box office, but managed to secure a Fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since then, Robbie has not yet reprised her role as Harley Quinn, although she’s been more than ready to do so. It’s unlikely Gunn will comment on Harley Quinn’s DC Universe future until there’s reason to do so. Gunn has been very open and honest on his social media with fans of the new DC Universe, and he tends to reveal information only when needed. Until Harley Quinn is ready to return on the big screen, it’s unlikely we’ll hear much about Robbie’s return. For now, fans can enjoy the actress’ take on the fan-favorite character by streaming Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad now on HBO Max.