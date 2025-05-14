The DCU Is Hiding a Hilarious Connection Between Superman and the DC TV Shows

A fictional rock band called The Mighty Crabjoys is currently the most consistent connective tissue throughout the DCU. This group was first referenced in Creature Commandos late last year, and are expected to get a shoutout in Peacemaker Season 2 later this summer. The new Superman trailer that dropped on Wednesday featured our third Mighty Crabjoys sighting, and while it was subtle, fans picked up on it quickly. It’s hard to tell if this group is meant to stay in the background as an Easter egg, or if their significance is being built up for a reason. We may not find out for sure until Superman hits theaters on July 11th, followed by Peacemaker Season 2 streaming on August 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot The Mighty Crabjoys in Wednesday’s Superman trailer. They showed up at the very end of the trailer, as Superman was lying on his bed with Krypto the Superdog lying on his chest. A poster for the band was stuck on the wall above them — one of the many hints that this was his childhood bedroom. The idea that this band has been active since Clark Kent was young also raises questions about how popular and influential they are.

For those unaware, The Mighty Crabjoys were first introduced to the DCU in Creature Commandos Episode 2, “The Tourmaline Necklace.” There, Eric Frankenstein was wearing a tank top with the band’s name and logo on it as he fought with the Bride. They also made a brief appearance in the trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, where they have a prominent billboard in the city. Someone leaps past it as they jump from one building to another, smashing through a window.

Fans have dutifully gathered all the pieces of this puzzle, but they are at a complete loss as to how to put them together. Social media is filling with posts about The Mighty Crabjoys, with many praising this as a bit of subtle worldbuilding and others speculating that it might be a hint at the introduction of more characters down the line. Finding out that Superman’s favorite band is made up of heroes or villains would be pretty interesting, though it’s not necessary based on what we’ve seen so far.

Of course, many fans are expecting director and DC Studios co-executive James Gunn to explain this Easter egg eventually. The filmmaker is very open with fans and he often clues them in on these kinds of gags eventually. He may be waiting for the right time to tell us how this band came into the DCU.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th. Creature Commandos is streaming now on Max — soon to be re-branded HBO Max — while Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere there on August 21st.