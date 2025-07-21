James Gunn Teases Superman’s Biggest Easter Egg, And You Might Have Missed It

James Gunn has officially commented on one of Superman‘s most significant Easter eggs, addressing the massive mural located inside the Hall of Justice, which features a pantheon of classic costumed heroes. The mural offers a fleeting but incredibly detailed look into the 300-year history of metahumans in the new DC Universe, establishing a deep heroic legacy that predates Superman (David Corenswet) and the film’s Justice Gang. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the DC Studios co-head confirmed the mural was a meticulously planned piece of world-building and serves as an intentional preview of characters and concepts that will shape the future of the franchise.

“Oh, there was a ton of thought put into it. A ton of thought,” Gunn said, emphasizing the deliberate nature of the mural’s design and character selection. When asked if audiences could expect to see the heroes depicted in the artwork appear in upcoming DCU projects, Gunn added, “Not necessarily specifically see all of them, but yes, some of them we already have in the works in different things in different ways.”

In Superman, the Hall of Justice is the headquarters for the Justice Gang, a corporate super-team funded by Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) and comprised of heroes like Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion). The building’s massive mural reveals a previous iteration of the team, based on DC Comics’ Justice League of America. The artwork confirms the existence of many classic heroes in the DCU, including the powerful sorcerer Doctor Fate, the non-powered vigilante and boxer Ted Grant/Wildcat, and the gas-masked mystery man Wesley Dodds/The Sandman. The divine entity known as The Spectre is also depicted alongside historical figures like the 16th-century Black Pirate (Jon Valor) and the 6th-century Silent Knight (Brian Kent). The roster is further filled out by the armored Atomic Knight (Gardner Grayle), the magical princess Amethyst of Gemworld, the international hero Freedom Beast, and the sonic-powered Vibe.

Where Will the JSA Members Appear in DC Studios' Slate of Movies and TV Shows?

The DCU’s announced slate provides the framework for where historical heroes might reappear after the Superman Easter egg. The first follow-up is Peacemaker Season 2, which finds Chris Smith (John Cena) dealing with the fallout from Superman and encountering returning characters like Maxwell Lord. Following that, the theatrical slate kicks into high gear with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in June 2026 and a Clayface film in September 2026. Any of these projects could offer some additional information about the heroes Gunn reveals are being developed for the DCU. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Lanterns series on HBO, starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, provides a perfect venue to explore the legacy of Earth’s original magic-based Green Lantern, Alan Scott.

Other announced DCU projects not yet in production could also feature JSA cameos. James Mangold is still attached to write and direct a standalone gothic horror film based on Swamp Thing, creating an ideal arena for supernatural JSA members like Doctor Fate or The Spectre to emerge. Plus, a street-level brawler like Wildcat could logically appear in The Brave and the Bold, potentially as an older Gotham vigilante from a previous generation. In the end, the DCU slate’s variety ensures that the history established in the mural has multiple concrete avenues to become part of the DCU’s present.

