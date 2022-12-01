Deadpool 3 Fan Art Transforms Channing Tatum Into Gambit

Ryan Reynolds has been developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios since Disney completed its merger with Fox. Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy will helm Deadpool 3, and not much is known about what will happen in the film. It was recently revealed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine and Reynolds has been calling Deadpool 3 "the Wolverine and Deadpool" movie. There are numerous rumors about what will happen in the film, and Reynold fueled speculation that Miss Minutes, The Time Variant Authority and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) from Loki would appear. Another rumor pointed to Channing Tatum landing a role in the movie, with fans speculating that he could finally make his debut as Gambit after his solo film was shelved due to the merger. Now, one fan has created an awesome piece of fan art that shows how Tatum could look as the X-Men character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink revealed a new piece of fan art that shows what the actor could look like as Gambit for the upcoming sequel. The fan art gives the Magic Mike star Gambit's classic X-Men look equipped with his brown long coat. While it isn't confirmed that Tatum will appear in Deadpool 3, it sure is fun to think about the possibilities. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

Would you like to see Channing Tatum as Gambit? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!