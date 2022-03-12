Dreams do come true: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are reuniting to bring the Merc with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3. Just a day after Reynolds named Levy as his dream director for the Marvel Studios sequel produced by Kevin Feige, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the Stranger Things and Reel Steel director is in negotiations to take the reins from Deadpool‘s Tim Miller and Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch. It will be the third collaboration between Reynolds and Levy, who teamed for Disney-20th Century Fox’s Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project.

“The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby,” Reynolds wrote when sharing an image of his characters Wade Wilson (Deadpool), Guy (Free Guy), and Big Adam (The Adam Project).

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1502417212652630022

Last summer, star and producer Reynolds said there was a “50%” chance Deadpool 3 started production in 2022.

“We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape,” Reynolds said in an interview with Collider, adding the odds are “probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”

When asked by ComicBook if he would go solo in Deadpool 3 or team up with another superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reynolds said, “I think both are pretty warranted. I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney’s open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.”

