Deadpool & Wolverine: All-New Photos Bring the Duo Together With Dogpool

New photos from Deadpool & Wolverine offer up a look at the mutant duo of Wade Wilson and Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel movie to release in theaters this year, so a lot is riding on the shoulders of the titular X-Men characters. We've gotten extended looks at Deadpool & Wolverine through trailers, photos, and merchandise, but that doesn't mean all-new photos aren't welcomed. Fans love seeing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back together again, and there's just something cool about seeing Deadpool and Wolverine's costumes that adds an extra level of excitement to the project.

Total Film has three new photos from Deadpool & Wolverine, with one even featuring an appearance by the adorable Dogpool, whose elongated tongue is attempting to lick Deadpool's face. The first photo shows Deadpool and Wolverine surrounded by the wastelanders featured in previous trailers; the second photo has Hugh Jackman's Wolverine charging into battle, with the third starring Dogpool alongside Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel is making sure to keep all secrets and surprises surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine close to the vest, so it makes sense that these photos wouldn't give too much away.

Ryan Reynolds reveals how Dogpool joined Deadpool & Wolverine

(Photo: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

"It's love at first sight," Ryan Reynolds told Empire when discussing Dogpool. "He loves Dogpool." He then talked about how Dogpool, whose real name is Peggy, won the Ugliest Dog award in Britain. "Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog," Reynolds said. "The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson."

Deadpool and Wolverine are obviously the headliners of a movie titled Deadpool & Wolverine, but according to Ryan Reynolds, Dogpool's role grew unexpectedly during the writing process. "It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew," he explained. "It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple."

Reynolds then joked about how and where Dogpool might relieve itself. "Dogpool's a Pool, so probably has some moral flexibility about where she wees and poops," Reynolds said.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

(Photo: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.