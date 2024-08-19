Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Cut Wolverine-Deadpool Variant

The cameo-filled Deadpool & Wolverine waded into the multiverse with variants of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman). There was the Deadpool Corps consisting of “one hundred kill-thirsty” Deadpools — among them Lady Deadpool (Blake Lively), Kidpool and Babypool (Inez and Olin Reynolds), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), and the gun-slinging Cowboypool (Matthew McConaughey) — and alt-universe Wolverines, including Old Man Logan, Comic-Accurate Short King Wolverine, and the Cavillrine (Henry Cavill).

But there was one variant who didn’t make it past conceptualization: a Deadpool/Wolverine amalgamation. Concept artist David Masson, who served as a costume illustrator on Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and Thor: Love and Thunder before Deadpool 3, revealed the Wade Wilson Wolverine in new concept art posted on Instagram.

“Wolverinepool! Or Wolverpool, Deadverine?” Masson captioned the post showcasing a concept by costume designer Mayes Rubeo. “One of the variants that didn’t make the cut, unfortunately.”

In a subsequent post (below), Masson teased other Deadpool variants not in the final cut, including Punkpool, a Lucha libre Deadpool, and Grannypool, who appears to resemble Bea Arthur (Wade is a self-professed Golden Girls fanboy).

Masson also posted a new look at Nicepool, the friendly and handsome Deadpool variant played by an unmasked Reynolds without Wade’s disfigured face.



“It was so fun to work on this character and so many others under the leadership of @mayesrubeo! Mayes had the great idea of doing a candy paint finish on some of his armor, came out great,” Masson wrote. “Also the forearm, and leg armor where directly taken from an earlier version @andyparkart did of the main Deadpool costume, but with a different color and material layout.”

Concept artist Wesley Burt revealed concept illustrations of Wolverine variants who did make it into the movie — like the Age of Apocalypse Weapon X and the eyepatch-clad Patch, played by Jackman — while concept artist Rodney Fuentebella shared an early concept illustration depicting a T-Rex Deadpool and lightsaber-wielding Deadpools in battle alongside Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Chris Evans’ Human Torch, and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider.

The above pieces and more will be showcased in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie book, which features a gallery of never-before-seen artwork. The 224-page art book is available to own October 29th.