Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Surprising Comics Crossover

Deadpool & Wolverine has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, delighting and surprising fans with its wide-ranging approach to the Marvel universe. As those who have seen the film know, those surprises include multiple takes on Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), as Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) searches across the multiverse to find one to team up with. In a recent post to Instagram, Deadpool & Wolverine concept artist Wesley Burt revealed his interpretation of several of the alternate Wolverines in the film — Patch, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, and the Wolverine in the classic brown-and-yellow suit. His designs also included an interpretation of the Wolverine from the 1997 Marvel and Image Comics crossover WildC.A.T.s/X-Men.

“In early concept phases on the movie a bunch of us did dozens of variant ideas- so I went straight to some of my personal fav versions of Wolverine from the comics & made concept illustrations of Hugh in those roles,” Burt’s caption for the post reads. “A few from my larger batch include Patch 🖤, Logan from the WildC.A.T.S/X-Men crossover by Travis Charest(whose art was a game changer for me), Age of Apocalypse Weapon X- my favorite mega event as a teenager, and also a quick take on the classic brown & yellow. Much more in the upcoming art book! Oh and a Wolverine poster I drew for my room back when I was a kid in ’92, have loved drawing him for a very long time.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

