Deadpool & Wolverine Gets a Second Wave Of Spoilery Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If the box office projections are anywhere near correct, Deadpool & Wolverine is the first MCU film in quite some time that fans are really excited about. So, if you are especially sensitive to spoilers, you might want to skip the second wave of Funko Pops inspired by the movie. Given the character's appearance in the first trailer, it's safe to say that a Dogpool Funko Pop is part of the collection, but additional characters are also represented that you might not want to know about just yet. However, their appearance in a pre-release Funko Pop wave is a good indicator that they'll turn up in a future trailer. Still with us? Spoilers ahead.

The second wave of Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops also includes Kidpool with squirt guns and Pop and Buddy Wolverine with Babypool, and Deadpool with Headpool sets. These Deadpool variants are expected to turn up in the film, so consider this your first good look. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orers $79+) and here on Amazon now. Inside the Entertainment Earth link you'll also find the Deadpool and Wolverine Pops that were released as part of wave 1. They were sold out here on Amazon at the time of writing.

(Photo: Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops Wave 2 )

Note that we expect that Hasbro will release Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends figures at some point in the coming weeks, though it might not happen until sometime around the July 26th premiere date for the film. When they do arrive, you'll find all of the details here in Comicbook Gear.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.