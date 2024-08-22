50 years after his first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk, Wolverine vs. Hulk became a reality in the MCU. Now that smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — amassing a global box office of $1.5 billion after four weeks of release — Marvel Studios is showing off some of the film’s incredible cameos.

A new TV spot from the official Marvel Korea YouTube channel, below,features Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk cameo and spoiler-filled footage of thefilm’s many guest stars including the Human Torch (Chris Evans), Elektra(Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), X-23 (Dafne Keen), andBlade (Wesley Snipes).

“Classic John Byrne brown and tan. You fought the Hulk in this outfit, no?” a fourth wall-breaking Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) asks of a Logan variant (Hugh Jackman), interrupting an imminent fight between the metal-clawed X-Man and the green goliath.

The scene, which features the first live-action appearance of the brown Wolverine costume that debuted in the classic Chris Claremont-John Byrne Uncanny X-Men #139 in 1980, also pays homage to artist Todd McFarlane’s iconic cover of 1987’s Incredible Hulk #340. (In that issue, it’s the grey-skinned Hulk who slugs it out to a standstill with the brown-clad Wolvie in a fierce Texas blizzard.)

Todd McFarlane’s original Incredible Hulk #340 cover artwork, left, and one of the many recreations that resembles the homage in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Every now and then people will tell me that there’s something in a TV show or a movie — even sometimes I’m a Jeopardy!question. You don’t know it’s coming, so it catches you a little bitoff guard,” McFarlane exclusively told ComicBook about the homage. “You go, ‘Okay, I didn’t have anything to dowith it, so I don’t know.’ I find that the neighbors get more excited,right? They’ll come knocking on the door: ‘Did you see The Big Bang Theory last night? They mentioned you.’ I’m bored of me.”

The cover is one that fans have seen “a million times before,” McFarlane added, “But God bless Marvel. They want to keep stoking the McFarlane fires,keep on going. Why am I relevant 30 years later? It’san odd thing to me, but thank you.”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing only in theaters.