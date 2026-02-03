Frank Grillo & Olga Kurylenko Dial Up The Tension in Exclusive Misdirection Clip

New thriller, Misdirection, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis (Willy’s Wonderland), is set to debut on Digital and VOD on February 10, 2026. The action thriller stars Frank Grillo (Superman), Olga Kurylenko (Thunderbolts*), and Oliver Trevena (The Gorge) in a riveting heist where nothing is what it seems.

To celebrate the impending digital release, we’ve teamed up with next-generation entertainment studio Cineverse to present an exclusive clip of the thriller:

What You Need To Know About Misdirection

Misdirection follows a couple driven to carry out a series of high-end heists to pay off a dangerous mob debt. When their latest break-in — targeting a prominent defense attorney — spirals out of control, the pair find themselves caught in a web of secrets, deception, and deadly consequences.

“Misdirection is a home-invasion thriller centered on a desperate couple who, after a string of high-end break-ins, find themselves ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse—where the tables turn and the hunters become the hunted,” says director Kevin Lewis. “Working alongside Frank Grillo, Olga Kurylenko and Oliver Trevena was an extraordinary experience that elevated this neo-noir thriller at every turn.”

Misdirection is set to debut on Digital and VOD on February 10, 2026.

