Deadpool Referenced in New Avengers Ride at Disneyland Paris

There's a superhero "Do Not Call" list, and Deadpool is on it. The Merc with a Mouth (played by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Deadpool 2) gets a shoutout at Avengers Campus Paris, the new Marvel-themed area opening July 20 in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. A video that plays before the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster attraction shows Iron Man and A.I. assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y. attempt to assemble a team of superheroes, including Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. the super-spy Black Widow; James Rhodes, the firepower-packing War Machine; and Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool (a.k.a. "Do Not Contact").

Spot the Deadpool Easter egg at 0:06 in the video posted by Insider's Kirsten Acuna. According to Acuna, "Wade Wilson's name appears during a nine-minute video that plays on loop in one of the queue rooms for the attraction."

Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel and the upcoming The Marvels, reprises her role in Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Avengers: Quantum Encounter, an interactive dining experience aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship. In Flight Force, Disneyland Paris guests take the role of Campus recruits who must team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel to save the world from an intergalactic threat: Kree warheads.

Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers Campus Paris is part of an interconnected "universe" of themed lands at Disney California Adventure and Hong Kong Disneyland. While Avengers Campus California, Avengers Campus Hong Kong, and Avengers Campus Paris share a continuity, they are not canon with the MCU movies.

In the Disney Parks version of the MCU, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) never died in Avengers: Endgame because Thanos (Josh Brolin) never snapped half of life out of existence. Walt Disney Imagineers explained this universe is part of the Multiverse, a concept explored in such Marvel Studios movies as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"The lovely thing about the comic books and the films is that between them we've seen a million different versions of the multiverse, a million different versions of these characters. Avengers: Endgame especially gave us the opportunity to go back in time and then split off in a different timeline," Jillian Pagan, an Imagineering staff writer and story lead for Avengers Campus California, explained to ComicBook.com. "So that's how we like to look at our activation that we have, if you think about when [the Avengers] went back to 2012 and Endgame, they had a shared history. The two timelines had a shared history up until that point."

Kevin Feige and Disney's Marvel Studios are now developing the still-untitled Deadpool 3, which is expected to bring Reynolds' Wade Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy) has been announced as director.