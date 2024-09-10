Deadpool & Wolverine Confirms Wild Detail About Cassandra Nova That You Didn't Notice

A makeup artist on Deadpool & Wolverine just confirmed a widely thought detail about Cassandra Nova. Emma Corrin played the villainous Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, and she appeared just like her comic counterpart right down to the bald head. Cassandra Nova is Charles Xavier's twin sister and shares his telepathic abilities, which she used against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Part of using her powers involved flexing her hands and fingers, and we've now learned that Cassandra's hands had some work done on them to make them stand out even more.

Deadpool & Wolverine makeup artist Bill Corso shared some details of what he added to Cassandra Nova in the Marvel Studios film. Wanting to come up with "something unusual" for Corrin's character, Corso decided to give some extra length to their fingers. In the photos we can see a closeup of two of Corrin's fingers – one with the prosthetic extender, and one without. Another photo shows one of Corrin's hands with the nail beds added on to each finger.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you Cassandra Nova, brought to delicious life by @emmalouisecorrin ( aka a wonderful person☺️) When Emma was first cast, I did an initial concept design that leaned a little closer to Cassandra's interpretation in the comics, but it was decided that Emma had such a wonderful look, why mess with it, just add the bald head. Not wanting to leave it at that, I still wanted to come up with something unusual I could add that would be fun and I realized Cassandra had so much action with her hands that it might be fun to lengthen her fingers," Corso wrote on Instagram. "The trick was, when I lengthened them, they just looked normal 🤦🏻‍♂️ so I decided to elongate her nail bed to emphasize the weirdness and length. Here is my test finger sculpture given to @cce_inc and lead sculptor @rcstir to multiply by 10. Brilliant job by them and by Emma these test Make Up in these shots was done by myself and Rob Crafer. Her daily onset makeup was beautifully applied by @monicahuppert @geoffredknap and Robb taking what I set up and doing it one better. Always hirer up, that's my motto."

Deadpool & Wolverine director confirms an Easter egg

Director Shawn Levy confirmed an Easter egg that many fans missed while Deadpool & Wolverine dominated the box office. A Marvel fan recently spotted a blink-and-you'll-miss-it homage to Jackman's previous filmography, as Logan's Adamantium skull from the film's opening sequence is marked with the serial number "24601." This is the prisoner number of Les Miserables protagonist Jean Valjean, who Jackman portrays in the 2012 film adaptation of the iconic musical.

Levy confirmed the Les Miserables Easter egg is intentional, admitting on X (formerly Twitter) that "we've been wondering, who would notice that first!" This the second time the Deadpool franchise has referenced 24601, as it was also on the map hand-drawn by Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in Deadpool 2.

