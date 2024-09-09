Deadpool & Wolverine Director Confirms Easter Egg Fans Have Been Missing

There have been no shortage of elements to unpack in Deadpool & Wolverine, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe film dazzled fans with deep cut references from the Marvel multiverse and beyond. A Marvel fan recently spotted a blink-and-you'll-miss-it homage to Jackman's previous filmography, as Logan's Adamantium skull from the film's opening sequence is marked with the serial number "24601." This is the prisoner number of Les Miserables protagonist Jean Valjean, who Jackman portrays in the 2012 film adaptation of the iconic musical.

On Monday, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed the Les Miserables Easter egg is intentional, admitting on Twitter that "we've been wondering, who would notice that first!" This the second time the Deadpool franchise has referenced 24601, as it was also on the map hand-drawn by Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in Deadpool 2.

Will Hugh Jackman Play Wolverine Again?

At the moment, neither Jackman or Reynolds are officially confirmed to be reprising their roles in any Marvel projects, even as the multiversal movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are on the horizon. As Jackman revealed during the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, he now has a unique

"I don't think I understood what it meant to the wider world," Jackman reflected in a recent interview with The Official Marvel Podcast. "I wasn't a big comic book fan, in particular, growing up. I had never heard of X-Men. In some ways, I'm really glad I didn't know. Because, I really approached Logan as I would any other character. Yes, he had claws coming out of him, and yes he could heal himself, yeah he had crazy hair. But, for me, it's just another character to embody with all the human-ness of him. I said, as an actor, I work as much on the voice and the physicality of any part I play. On film, it's your eyes, but every part of you that you use. Looking at these big beautiful images, I was like, 'Look at the economy!' They can sell an entire action sequence with 12 images. It was about marginalized communities, minorities, and all of this stuff. Look how unique they were and where they stood and the animal side of him. So, I was playing with all of that. I was in a room working on it. All those poses and all the things I did was everything taken off the comic books."

