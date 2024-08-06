Deadpool & Wolverine Fans Organize a Screening Only For People Named Ryan

Dedicated Ryan Reynolds fans gathered to watch a special screening of Deadpool & Wolverine. We’re almost two weeks into the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans are still riding the high that came with the reunion between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. By now you hopefully haven’t been spoiled by all the cameos in the movie, which Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy officially revealed on social media this week. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all ages filled theaters to watch the movie, but what if a group of fans all sharing the same first name as Ryan Reynolds assembled to support Deadpool & Wolverine?

That’s exactly what happened when a theater was filled with people named “Ryan” to watch Deadpool & Wolverine. The audience members all had red t-shirts featuring the Deadpool & Wolverine logo, where a TikTok video featured them chanting “Ryan, Ryan, Ryan!” The Ryan Meet-Up took place on July 27th, with them wearing Ryan-themed t-shirts donated by Ryan. They watched commercials for Ryan brands, like Ryan Air, helped a young girl legally change her name to Ryan, a girl named Ryan Reynolds attended, and Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin was also on hand.

To cap it off, the Ryan Meet-Up also had their own Hugh, in honor of Wolverine star Hugh Jackman. However, he wasn’t just any Hugh… his full name is Hugh Ryan.

Ryan Reynolds campaigns for more of Wesley Snipes’ Blade

Ryan Reynolds wants Wesley Snipes and Blade to get the same movie treatment as Hugh Jackman in Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first X-Men theatrical project released under Marvel Studios, with previous entries falling under 20th Century Fox. Before Ryan Reynolds dressed up as Deadpool he appeared alongside Wesley Snipes in 2004’s Blade: Trinity as Hannibal King. Reynolds brought Snipes back as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the many surprise guest stars to fill out the movie roster. Now, Reynolds is also giving Snipes the credit he’s due for helping to pave the way for the Fox Marvel Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” Ryan Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also posted four behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Wesley Snipes on the Deadpool & Wolverine set, putting to rest the rumors that there was tension between the actors. However, the Deadpool star also appears to be campaigning for Wesley Snipes to get one more run as Blade, perhaps even in a feature film similar to how Hugh Jackman originally retired his role as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.